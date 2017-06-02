Yelawolf Returns with ‘Row Your Boat’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Yelawolf is back and ready to go with his new single “Row Your Boat” and accompanying music video. The artist took a short hiatus after having a public meltdown on stage last November and canceling the rest of his Trial by Fire tour for personal issues.

Related: Yelawolf is Making His Own Bullet-Grazed Hoodies

Directed by Spidy Smith, the music video features the shirtless, tattooed artist spilling out his heart in an empty room that gradually changes colors. Some scenes featured painted words such as “war,” “choice” and “hell” displayed across the screen.

“Happy to be back rolling in the New Year. I took some much needed time for myself to and I feel better than ever,” Yelawolf wrote about the new track and video. “My apologies to the fans for my absence … and thank you for your continued support; it means the world to me!! The new album’s my favorite work yet and I hope you dig the new single, ‘Row Your Boat.’ Trial By Fire will be out soon!!! Love y’all”

Watch “Row Your Boat” below.