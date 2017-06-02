Will.i.am Confirms Fergie Has NOT Left Black Eyed Peas

By Abby Hassler

Don’t worry people, Fergie will not be leaving the Black Eyed Peas, confirms member Will.i.am. On Thursday (June 1), Ahlan! ran the story that bandmates will.i.am, Taboo and apl.de.ap confirmed Fergie’s departure.

“As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie,” will.i.am reportedly told the magazine. “She’s working on her solo project at the moment.”

Now, the band is refuting these claims on social media.

In a series of two tweets, will.i.am wrote, “Lies…@Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun…That doesn’t mean @fergie is out of the group #BEP4ever …People will report whatever they want to report regardless of the sources… It’s a crazy world…”

Fergie chimed in as well, tweeting: “Everyone knows I will always love and support my @bep brothers, @iamwill, @tabbep, @apldeap 💚💚”

Check out his posts below.

