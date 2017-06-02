Roger Waters Says Current Tour May Be His Last

"I can't imagine I'll ever do another one after this, but I’m going for it." June 2, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Roger Waters

By Abby Hassler

In an interview with CBS Network today (June 2), former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters revealed that his current tour will likely be his last. Waters kicked off his tour to support his latest solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?, this past week.

Related: Roger Waters Blasts Bob Dylan’s Frank Sinatra Cover Albums

“I can’t imagine I’ll ever do another one after this, but I’m going for it,” the 73-year-old musician explained. “I mean, I’m going all over the world with this thing.”

When asked if he thought this would be his final tour, he remarked, “I would think so, yeah.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live