Roger Waters Says Current Tour May Be His Last

By Abby Hassler

In an interview with CBS Network today (June 2), former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters revealed that his current tour will likely be his last. Waters kicked off his tour to support his latest solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?, this past week.

Related: Roger Waters Blasts Bob Dylan’s Frank Sinatra Cover Albums

“I can’t imagine I’ll ever do another one after this, but I’m going for it,” the 73-year-old musician explained. “I mean, I’m going all over the world with this thing.”

When asked if he thought this would be his final tour, he remarked, “I would think so, yeah.”