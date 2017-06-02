Radiohead, Jack Antonoff, Others React to Trump’s Paris Agreement Withdrawal

Thom Yorke was not happy. June 2, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: cher, Jack Antonoff, john legend, katy perry, Questlove, Radiohead

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw from the historic Paris Agreement—a commitment nations made in 2015 to reduce carbon emissions and combat the man-made causes of climate change. While figures in the political sphere (including former President Barack Obama) blasted the decision as “an absence of American leadership,” musicians with environmental concerns also sounded off on social media.

Related: Katy Perry Appeals to President Trump on Paris Climate Agreement

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke tweeted a cartoon image of a clown with the caption “F—— clown,” while Katy Perry made a seemingly heartfelt plea for Trump to reconsider. John Legend, Cher, Jack Antonoff and others voiced their displeasure as well on social media.

Read what musicians are saying about Trump’s decision here:

radiohead tweet Radiohead, Jack Antonoff, Others React to Trumps Paris Agreement Withdrawal

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live