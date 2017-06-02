Katy Perry Adds European ‘Witness’ Tour Dates

By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry’s Witness: The Tour is going global with a roster of new European dates, including seven UK shows.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale next Friday, June 9, the same day her album Witness debuts in full. Other European stops include Vienna, Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.

One of Perry’s stops later this month is Manchester Arena, where the tragic Ariana Grande terror attack occurred. Katy will headline her own show there on June 22 after playing Grande’s benefit concert in Manchester this weekend.

Witness: The Tour European Dates:

23-May Germany Cologne LANXESS arena

24-May Belgium Antwerp Sportpaleis Antwerp

26-May Netherlands Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

29-May France Paris AccorHotels Arena

1-June Switzerland Zurich Hallenstadion

2-June Italy Bologna Unipol Arena

4-June Austria Vienna Wiener Stadthalle

6-June Germany Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena

8-June Denmark Copenhagen Royal Arena

10-June Sweden Stockholm Ericsson Globe

14-June UK London The O2

18-June UK Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

19-June UK Sheffield Sheffield Arena

21-June UK Liverpool Echo Arena

22-June UK Manchester Manchester Arena

24-June UK Glasgow The SSE Hydro

25-June UK Newcastle Metro Radio Arena