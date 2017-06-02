Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Recording Together Again?

Is the follow-up to 1996's "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" on the way? June 2, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: blake shelton, gwen stefani

By Robyn Collins

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were spotted on their way into a recording studio on Thursday (June 1). It’s unclear if they were just visiting or if one was there to root the other on during a session. The third possibility, of course, is that they’re working on new material together.

Related: Gwen Stefani Still Thinks Blake Shelton’s a Winner

The country singer and his pop star girlfriend released the 2016 single “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” which they co-wrote, for Shelton’s If I’m Honest.

ET apparently snapped this photo of them entering the studio.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live