Chris Cornell Toxicology Report Issued

The report reveals multiple controlled substances where in his system. June 2, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Chris Cornell

The toxicology report on Chris Cornell has been released.

Related: Chris Cornell’s Brother Pete Shares Heartfelt Tribute

According to TMZ, the singer had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbiturates in his system at the time of death. It appears Chris had taken 4, 1 mg Ativan tablets. There were needle punctures in Cornell’s arm, however, these marks were from an EMT’s administering Narcan to counteract an opiate overdose.

This in part bear’s out Cornell’s wife Vicky’s assertion that her husband was taking the anti-anxiety medication Ativan, and may have taken too many, which could have impaired his judgment and caused him to take his own life.

Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room on Wednesday (May 17). A medical examiner ruled that Cornell had committed suicide by hanging. He was 52 years old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live