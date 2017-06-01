What’s the Song in the ‘Baby Driver’ Trailer?

A new trailer for Edgar Wright’s new movie Baby Driver was released today (June 1) and it features a familiar tune. The Champs’ “Tequila” is featured throughout the action-packed clip.

The film will feature music prominently. “There’s a LOT of music in it,” Wright told Nerdist. “Ansel [Elgort]’s character is playing music the entire time. So it’s taking things that are in Scorsese or Tarantino or Soderbergh films–and in those films you have the jukebox kind of soundtrack–and the idea with this is that the lead character is actually playing those songs. So the songs are always sourced. They’re either in his ears or playing in a diner or playing on a stereo, so they’re always within the scenes.”

The soundtrack features an eclectic mix of artists including Beck, Queen, The Beach Boys, Kid Koala and Barry White, just to name a few.

An official synopsis reads: A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.”

Baby Driver arrives in theaters on June 28. Check out the trailer below.