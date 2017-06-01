Vince Staples Explains Concept Behind ‘The Big Fish Theory’ Album

"We making future music. This is my Afro-futurism." June 1, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Vince Staples

By Robyn Collins

Vince Staples is scheduled to drop his new album The Big Fish Theory, on June 23. So far, two tracks have been revealed from the project, “BagBak” and “Big Fish.”

The Long Beach native recently spoke about the upcoming album. “It’s current. It’s tomorrow. It’s next Thursday. We making future music.” he told LA Weekly. “This is my Afro-futurism. There’s no other kind.”

Staples, who guests on the new Gorillaz album Humanz and will tour with the group, added that he constantly strives to reinvent himself. “If a photographer took the same picture over and over again, you’d call them crazy, right?” he said. “If an architect built the same house, if a designer made the same clothes, if a painter made the same painting, we’d all discredit them.

“Then why do we expect musicians, and rappers specifically, to do the same thing over and over and over?” he continued. “It’s because they do not look at rap music as art. They like to say the word, but they’re not really holding anything to those standards.”

 

