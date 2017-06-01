Miranda Lambert Shares Stripped Down ‘Tin Man’ Video

The black-and-white video offers a delicate, less-polished production. June 1, 2017 12:44 PM
By Abby Hassler

Miranda Lambert released a stripped-down version and music video of her hit single, “Tin Man,” today (June 1) off her 2016 The Weight of These Wings album.

In one of her career’s most vulnerable performances, the video features the country singer playing guitar and singing on the bathroom floor with just a single camera angle.

The black-and-white video offers a delicate, less-polished production, which evokes a somber, meaningful tone. This “unplugged” version allows fans to focus on Lambert’s heartbreaking lyrics:

“Hey there, Mr. Tin Man / You don’t know how lucky you are / I’ve been on the road that you’re on / It didn’t get me very far / You ain’t missing nothin’ / ‘Cause love is so d— hard / Take it from me darlin’ / You don’t want a heart”

Watch the video below.

