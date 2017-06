By Abby Hassler

Hold the presses: Justin Bieber has chipped his tooth.

In a series of social media posts, the singer poked fun at himself, comparing his new look to Jim Carrey’s character Lloyd from the movie¬†Dumb and Dumber.

Bieber did not explain how he had broken tooth in the first place. But don’t worry, Justin visited the dentist to get his smile fixed.

Check out the posts below.

I CHIPPED MY TOOTH A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 31, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Opposite of Jim A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 31, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT