Jerry Garcia’s ‘Wolf’ Guitar Sells for $3.2 Million

A guitar owned by the late Grateful Dead founder Jerry Garcia was expected to go for about $1 million in a charity auction. It didn’t. It went for $3.2 million.

The instrument, called “Wolf” because of a sticker placed on the body under the bridge, was reported to be Garcia’s favorite. It was sold to Brian Halligan, CEO of marketing group HubSpot. The money will benefit the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Halligan paid $1.9 million for Wolf and his $1.6 million pre-premium bid was matched by an anonymous charity. In 2002, the guitar was auctioned with another one of Garcia’s favorites, Tiger, and sold to another buyer. Halligan is a self-proclaimed Deadhead, who followed the band around for years from concert to concert, reports the BBC.