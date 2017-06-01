Chris Cornell’s Widow Still has Questions About the Singer’s Death

But since the case is still an "open investigation" she'll have to wait for answers. June 1, 2017 9:33 AM
Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, has questions that she wants answered right away, but Detroit Police says she going to have to wait awhile.

Vicky filed a Freedom of Information Act to obtain any additional information about the death of her husband; it was denied by the Detroit Law Department since her husband’s death is still an “open investigation,” reports Rolling Stone.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support as we mourn Chris’ passing, but we still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death,” Vicky Cornell said in a statement. “We believe the toxicology report will answer these questions.”

Vicky has said her husband was taking the anti-anxiety medication ativan, and may have taken too many, which could have impaired his judgment and caused him to take his own life.

