Arcade Fire Announce New Album ‘Everything Now,’ Release Video for Title Track

By Abby Hassler

Arcade Fire announced their new album, Everything Now, which will arrive July 28. The band also shared the record’s title track.

Related: Arcade Fire Premiere 6 New Songs at Secret Show

Their fifth studio album will follow the band’s highly acclaimed 2013 Reflektor. The album was produced by Arcade Fire, Thomas Bangalter and Steve Mackey, with co-production by Markus Dravs, it was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.

The band also announced the Infinite Content Tour, beginning September 5 in Quebec City and wrapping up November 11 in Toronto. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10:00 am local time via Live Nation.

Listen to “Everything Now” and check out the band’s full tour dates below which include Wolf Parade, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Phantogram, Angel Olsen, and Broken Social Scene as openers.

Arcade Fire Infinite Content Tour:

9/5 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

9/6 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*

9/9 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre*

9/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^^

9/15 – Boston, MA TD @ Garden+

9/16 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center+

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena*

9/22 – Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome*

9/23 – Miami, FL @ Watsco Center at the University of Miami*

9/26 – New Orleans, LA@ UNO Lakefront Arena*

9/27 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center*

9/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

10/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place^

10/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome^

10/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum^

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena^

10/17 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena**

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena**

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum**

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center**

10/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/29 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

11/1 – Windsor, ON @ Windsor Credit Family Union Centre++

11/3 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

* with Wolf Parade

+ with Preservation Hall Jazz Band

^ with Phantogram

**with Angel Olsen

++with Broken Social Scene

^ ^with Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Grandmaster Flash