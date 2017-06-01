Amber Rose Sets the Record Straight on Dating French Montana, Playing Her Ex’s Music

By Rahul Lal

Amber Rose is used to seeing her name in the tabloids and usually, she’s able to ignore the headlines. But she took issue with a recent story claiming she didn’t want to hear her ex-boyfriends’ music during club appearances. Rose discussed the story on the latest episode of Loveline, a CBS Radio Play.it podcast.

“There’s a million fake stories out there about me and I usually don’t give a s—,” she explained. “I’m just like, man, whatever. Associate me with this guy, that guy, I’m a horrible person, blah blah f—— blah, whatever, but, there was a story that came out recently that when I host clubs and parties, that I tell them to not play my ex’s music.” Amber dated Kanye West and was married to and had a child with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

“It’s not bad if I did but I don’t,” she said. “It gets very frustrating because regardless of me and them not being together anymore, I’m still kind of like a fan of their music so I don’t hold grudges, I don’t feel any type of way about that. But yeah, it was all over the internet and it was like this crazy story that every single blog and website picked it up and I’m just like, this is ridiculous and it’s untrue. So, I put on Instagram that it’s untrue and then I was like, it’s just the price of being famous, I guess. I’m not petty. I don’t care enough to make it a whole situation to get into the club to not hear music from my ex’s.”

Rose also addressed another rumor that seems to find itself back in the cycle every few months: that she’s romanticly involved with French Montana.

“It was just not true,” she said. “He’s like a brother to me. I have a bunch of male friends and it’s just unfortunate that anytime I hang out with a male friend, it’s like she’s f— him, she’s dating him, it’s always a moment and I’m really just — I have a loving personality.”

