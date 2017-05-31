Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Shaved His Head after Being Harassed by Ghosts

Radiohead is gearing up for the 20th-anniversary reissue of OK Computer, and in a new interview frontman Thom Yorke discussed the spirits that haunted the recording sessions at St. Catherine’s Court.

“Ghosts would talk to me while I was asleep,” the singer told Rolling Stone. “There was one point where I got up in the morning after a night of hearing voices and decided I had to cut my hair,” he continued. “I cut myself a few times. It got messy. I came downstairs and everyone was like, ‘Uh, are you all right?’ I was like, ‘What’s wrong?'”

Luckily drummer Phil Selway came to the rescue, shaving Yorke’s head.