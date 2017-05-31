Roger Waters Blasts Bob Dylan’s Frank Sinatra Cover Albums

"You go, 'F--- me Bob, what is wrong with you? Why would you do that?" May 31, 2017 4:04 PM
By Abby Hassler

“I haven’t got time to do an album of Frank Sinatra covers,” Roger Waters remarked in a recent interview with Billboard. The former Pink Floyd frontman’s new solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want? arrives June 2.

The record evokes strong political and war imagery, which led Waters to slam Donald Trump and also question Bob Dylan’s affinity for Sinatra cover albums.

“Bob Dylan, for instance, which is weird,” Waters said. “‘You go, ‘F— me Bob, what is wrong with you? Why would you do that?’ I guess it’s because he can’t bear the thought of not being on the road and he couldn’t think of anything else to do. I can’t believe he really has an affinity for all that schlock. But maybe he does.”

