Rihanna Pays Tribute to Deceased Fan

By Abby Hassler

Rihanna loves her dedicated fan base, often referred to as the “Rihanna Navy.” The superstar took a moment today to pay tribute to one fan who passed away recently.

The fan, whose name was Natalie, ran the Rihanna fan site RihannaNow. Yesterday, her sister posted a letter Natalie had written before she died, expressing her love for the singer.

Her sister included the caption, “Found this while going through Natalie’s things. I think she wanted to post it but never got the chance to 😢. If we can continue to share it so Rihanna @badgalriri can see it, I’m sure this will be one if Natalie’s dreams come true. The tears just would not stop flowing down my face as I read this over and over again😭. This girl really loved You Rihanna❤ and I believe she wanted you to know that so badly 😍. Navy please repost and tag Her so she can see this, it will be greatly appreciated. Thank you 💛”

Rihanna did respond and expressed her condolences by reposting the letter with the heartfelt message, “we lost one of our soldiers… sending love to your family and loved ones, and to your extended family here in the navy! we’re sad to lose you @bajan_navy get your beauty sleep until we meet…#ripNatalie”

Check out the posts below.