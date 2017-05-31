Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood to Open for Radiohead

It's high visibility for Greenwood's side hustle. May 31, 2017 10:10 AM
By Hayden Wright

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood assembled Junun as a side project with Shye Ben Tzur and the Rajasthan Express. Now the guitarist’s brainchild will take center stage on tour with Radiohead. Greenwood and his secondary gig will open shows in Oslo, Stockholm, Florence, Dublin, Manchester and Tel Aviv—giving Radiohead fans a taste of Greenwood’s other musical inclinations.

Greenwood, Tzur and Rajasthan Express released Junun in 2015 as an experimental foray into world music. The band includes a six-piece brass section and draws inspiration from Sufi Islam, Bollywood and the Manganiar community. Vocalist Tzur is an Israeli poet and fixture of the world music scene whose primary focus is ecstatic devotional music.

See a full list of Junun dates here:

