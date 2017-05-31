Is Bob Seger Retiring Soon?

A cryptic video has fans wondering. May 31, 2017 8:47 AM
Bob Seger started his career more than 50 years ago, and immortalized hits like “Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man,” “Night Moves” and “Old Time Rock and Roll.” Fans have a chance to see him this year—but a cryptic video on Seger’s website seems to imply he’ll retire from touring once his next jaunt is over.

The video opens with “Turn the Page” from his 1976 album Live Bullet and features footage from the archives of his long career. Near the end of the minute-long clip, the words “One Last Time” flash across the screen. A video description states “Rock n Roll Never Forgets…Stay Tuned.”

At present, just a couple of dates in September appear on his tour schedule—could the rock icon expand it soon? And once he does, is that the end of the road for Bob Seger?

It seems like Seger is beginning to say farewell. Watch the video below.

