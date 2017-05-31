Fifth Harmony Unveil First Single without Camila Cabello

By Hayden Wright

Camila Cabello abruptly left Fifth Harmony in December and has gone on to launch a solo career. Meanwhile, her former bandmates have competed on Dancing with the Stars and dabbled in the studio themselves. Now the four-piece Fifth Harmony are in gear to release their first single since the reshuffle. The new song it titled “Down” and features Gucci Mane.

The pop group have shared cover art and studio images on Instagram ahead of the song’s June 2 release date. We’ll hear what Fifth Harmony sounds like short one member on Friday.

See some teasers from Fifth Harmony’s Instagram account here:

