Fifth Harmony Unveil First Single without Camila Cabello

By Hayden Wright
Camila Cabello abruptly left Fifth Harmony in December and has gone on to launch a solo career. Meanwhile, her former bandmates have competed on Dancing with the Stars and dabbled in the studio themselves. Now the four-piece Fifth Harmony are in gear to release their first single since the reshuffle. The new song it titled “Down” and features Gucci Mane.
Related: Halsey Drops ‘Strangers’ with Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui
The pop group have shared cover art and studio images on Instagram ahead of the song’s June 2 release date. We’ll hear what Fifth Harmony sounds like short one member on Friday.
See some teasers from Fifth Harmony’s Instagram account here: