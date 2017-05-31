Black Eyed Peas Confirm Appearance at Manchester Benefit Concert

"Where is the love?" It's in Manchester. May 31, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, black eyed peas

By Hayden Wright

The lineup for Ariana Grande’s benefit concert to honor victims and survivors of the Manchester terror attack continues to grow. After rumors swirled that the Black Eyed Peas would reunite for the show, the band confirmed the news last night via their official Twitter and Instagram accounts. They will join Grande, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Usher and others to raise money for those affected by bombing.

“One world, one love. Honored to join @ArianaGrande in honoring the victims and their families in Manchester,” the band wrote on social media.

In addition to raising money, the concert aims to lift the spirits of a community rocked by tragedy. To that end, the Peas’ “Where is the Love?” (originally released in 2003) could be the perfect song for our times.

See the band’s announcements here:

One world, one love. Honored to join @ArianaGrande in honoring the victims and their families in Manchester.

A post shared by The Black Eyed Peas (Official) (@bep) on

