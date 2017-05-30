New Found Glory Announce Fall Tour Dates

New Found Glory have announced the fall leg of their 20th-anniversary tour.

“Your wish is our command!” guitarist Chad Gilbert wrote. “We are bringing our 20 Year Anniversary Tour to all the cities we missed the first time! More albums, more cities, more fun! You only turn 20 once — might as well tour like it! Thank you for being the best fans any band could dream to have. This is for you!”

The tour will continue to find the band playing two full albums each night including Catalyst, Not Without A Fight, Self-Titled, Sticks and Stones, and new for the fall leg Resurrection and From The Screen To Your Stereo.

The new leg of dates kicks off on October 24 in Columbia, SC. Fan pre-sale is currently live, General on-sale begins this Friday, June 2 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Check out the band’s full 2017 tour itinerary below.

7/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National

7/12 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

7/13 – Patchogue, NY @ Shorefront Park

7/14 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

7/15 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

7/17 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

7/18 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

7/19 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone Café

7/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/24 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm Columbia

10/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/31 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

11/1 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

11/3 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

11/4 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/5 – Pittsburgh, PA@ Rex Theater

11/6 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

11/7 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

11/9 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

11/10 – Grand Rapids, MI@ The Intersection

11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

11/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze

11/15 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

11/16 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

11/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/18 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/20 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/25 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – San Diego

11/26 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues – San Diego

11/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

12/1 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues – New Orleans

12/2 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

