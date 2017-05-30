Nas & Lauryn Hill Announce 2017 Tour Dates

Nas and Lauryn Hill have announced a run of co-headlining tour dates.

The trek kicks off on September 7 in Chicago, IL. Chronixx and Hannibal Buress has been tapped as support. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 am local via Live Nation.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion #

09/08 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre #

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

09/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion #

09/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion &

09/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live &

09/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater #

09/22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater &

09/23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre #

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion #

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater #

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre &

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

10/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre &

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater &

10/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum #

# = w/ Chronixx

& = w/ Hannibal Buress and Chronixx