Kelsea Ballerini May Have New Music Coming Soon

Kelsea Ballerini has a surprise coming soon and fans can only hope it's a new single. May 30, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Kelsea Ballerini

By Abby Hassler

Kelsea Ballerini has a surprise coming soon and fans can only hope it’s a new single.

Related: Flavor Flav Inspired Kelsea Ballerini’s Yeah Boy’

The country star shared a series of Instagram posts teasing the new music. “Surprise coming. ttyl.,” she wrote. The singer also posted a short video which features a woman dancing around in a dress while a brief snippet of music plays in the background. There are also uncaptioned posts, showing the dress up close.

The country star is currently prepping her second studio album for release later this year.

Check out the posts below.

💕✨🦄 surprise coming. ttyl.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live