Garth Brooks Flexes Muscles for a Worthy Cause

Post your bicep pictures for the USO's #Flex4Forces campaign May 30, 2017 1:55 PM
By Abby Hassler

Ready to start flexing for a good cause? Join Garth Brooks and other celebrities to show your support for the armed forces through the United Service Organizations’ #Flex4Forces campaign.

Since May 20, people from around the country have been snapping photos of their biceps and sharing their reasons for why they are participating. This social media campaign supports USO’s mission to “strengthen service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country.”

Related: Garth Brooks Reveals Next Single, ‘Ask Me How I Know’

Brooks posted his own flexing photo from the gym today (May 30), calling out Ashton Kutcher and Brett Farve for their previous photos. He also tagged Serena Williams to post next.

He wrote, “Looking good @Favre4Official but @AplusK beats us both! I nominate @serenawilliams she’s gonna show all of us boys up! love, g #Flex4Forces”

Could #Flex4Forces be the next bucket challenge?

