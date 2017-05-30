Eminem Shares How Jim Carrey Inspired ‘The Eminem Show’

The concept for 'The Eminem Show' was based on Carrey's film 'The Truman Show.' May 30, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Eminem

Eminem has been teasing plans for the 15th anniversary of his 2002 album The Eminem Show. Today, the singer posted a photo to Instagram detailing how the project was inspired by actor Jim Carrey.

Related: 5 Artists Eminem Should Collaborate with on His New Album

The photo shows proofs of the album artwork with a handwritten note that reads: “The concert for The Eminem Show was inspired by The Truman Show because my life felt like it was becoming a circus around that time and I felt like I was always being watched. Basically, Jim Carrey wrote my album.”

Check out Em’s post below and the trailer from The Truman Show below.

#TheEminemShow Anniversary Collection. Link In Bio For Early Access.

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live