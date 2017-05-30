Carrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher is ‘Best Looking Guy’ in NHL

She also included plenty of heart emojis in the post. May 30, 2017 3:41 PM
Filed Under: carrie underwood

By Abby Hassler

Carrie Underwood loves to share how much she loves her husband Mike Fisher and the NHL team he leads, the Nashville Predators.

Related: Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Does ‘Hot Dog Dance’ with Son

Predators player PK Subban went rogue during a recent press conference, where he grabbed a mic and went up to Fisher, asking him, “Mike, how does it feel to be the best looking guy on the Nashville Predators and probably in the league?”

Fisher sheepishly asks, “Says who?” in the short clip.

Later, Underwood weighed in on the question by retweeting the video with the caption, “Says who? Uh … your wife, for one!” She also included plenty of heart emojis and a “kissy face.”

Check out the posts below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live