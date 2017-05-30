11th Annual ACM Honors Recognize Erich Church, Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, More

By Abby Hassler

The Academy of Country Music Awards announced the winners of the Special Awards for this year’s 11th Annual ACM Honors today (May 30). The event will take place August 23 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and be broadcast later on CBS.

Related: ACM Awards Delivers Diverse Flavors of Country Music

Special honorees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards include Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Bob Kingsley, Reba McEntire, Nashville, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Shel Silverstein and George Strait.

Additional off-camera categories that will be feted at the 11th Annual ACM Honors include Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards, along with the previously announced Songwriter of the Year Award winner, Lori McKenna. McKenna is the first female to win in the ACM Songwriter of the Year category.