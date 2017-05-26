Listen to Sia’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Anthem Featuring Labrinth

By Hayden Wright

Wonder Woman debuts next weekend, marking DC Comics’ first female-led box office tentpole. Producers couldn’t have picked a better artist to appear on the soundtrack than Sia, whose own superpower is writing gripping empowerment anthems. On “To Be Human,” Sia appears with English singer Labrinth to tackle big themes about humanity and overcoming obstacles.

Related: Sia’s New Track, ‘To Be Human,’ Featured on ‘Wonder Woman’ Soundtrack

Listen to Sia’s “To Be Human” featuring Labrinth here: