Listen to Sia’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Anthem Featuring Labrinth

"To Be Human" features English singer Labrinth. May 26, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: labrinth, Sia

By Hayden Wright

Wonder Woman debuts next weekend, marking DC Comics’ first female-led box office tentpole. Producers couldn’t have picked a better artist to appear on the soundtrack than Sia, whose own superpower is writing gripping empowerment anthems. On “To Be Human,” Sia appears with English singer Labrinth to tackle big themes about humanity and overcoming obstacles.

Related: Sia’s New Track, ‘To Be Human,’ Featured on ‘Wonder Woman’ Soundtrack

Listen to Sia’s “To Be Human” featuring Labrinth here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live