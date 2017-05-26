Post Malone Finally Meets Allen Iverson

By Abby Hassler
Post Malone had the time of his life last night (May 25) when it finally got to meet former NBA star Allen Iverson, who inspired Malone’s breakout hit “White Iverson.”
In a video posted on social media, the two are partying and listening to the song. Iverson seems to perk with the line “f— practice.”
TMZ reports the rapper had been hoping to meet his idol for a while. In true Malone style, he posted a photo of the encounter, with the ridiculous caption, “FINALLYYYYYYYYYDMRNEJSOFBRVRI.”
It seems Iverson was impressed with Malone, as he posted a photo of the two afterward with the caption, “The culture has no boundaries!”
Check out the posts below.