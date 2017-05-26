Lorde Shares Personal Videos From ‘Melodrama’ Sessions

By Robyn Collins

Lorde has posted a series of videos from the production of her upcoming album, Melodrama.

As the countdown to the release of the project — which is scheduled for June 16 — continued, the artist offered fans a set of clips that provide several behind-the-scenes glimpses of the project. It starts with a look at an early version of “Sober,” in an L.A. studio Lorde worked in with executive producer Jack Antonoff.

found some cool videos from when we were making it—here's an early demo of sober coming together in our tiny la stu… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Lorde (@lorde) May 26, 2017

She gives a virtual shout out to album engineer Laura Sisk, who she says “put thousands of late night hours in over 18 months.”

jack and laura our engineer the unsung hero of melodrama—she put thousands of late night hours in over 18 months https://t.co/3ojK5bWXdK —

Lorde (@lorde) May 26, 2017

Some late night piano vibes made the social media storm, from a night at New York’s iconic Electric Lady Studios in December.

lot of lovely moments listening to jack lay down pianos late at night 🌌electric lady studios, dec 2016 https://t.co/xWsZlzPTZj —

Lorde (@lorde) May 26, 2017

A slightly too-hyped video features Jack being silly and an anti-climatic reveal.

"do you wanna see the funniest video ever?" "do i..." https://t.co/d8XgpXFAMq —

Lorde (@lorde) May 26, 2017

Melancholy sets in as the final night recording Meladrama comes to a close with the musicians saying goodbye.

our last car ride home together at the end of the last day making melodrama ❤🏡 https://t.co/WgcrHW0Yk2 —

Lorde (@lorde) May 26, 2017

Finally, a screenshot of a funny text message conversation between the artist and her producer shows Lorde remembering being cooped up and doing nothing but working on “a bunch of lyrics that needed finishing” when Antonoff encouraged her to keep at it, saying, “happiness is for tourists write you little f—–.”