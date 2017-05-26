Iggy Azalea Shuts Down Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors

She says she "literally" doesn't even know him. May 26, 2017 1:48 PM
By Abby Hassler

“I literally don’t even know Odell Beckham [Jr.] … He was at my friend’s party and we took pictures with a bunch of people. That’s it,” Iggy Azalea remarked to TMZ reporters when quizzed about a potential romance.

Rumors circulated earlier this week that the two were spotted “cozying up” at the Bowlero Woodland Hills in Los Angeles. The Australian rapper denied the alleged ties to the Giant’s wide receiver and went so far as to confirm she had never even seen a Giants game before.

Watch the clip below.

