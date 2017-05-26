Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Like Spicy Ketchup?

By Abby Hassler

Die-hard Ed Sheeran fans should know about the singer’s love for ketchup. From his Heinz Ketchup label tattoo to saying he would take a lifetime supply of the condiment if he was stranded on a desert island, he’s not kidding around.

Back in 2013, he even took to Twitter to reveal his ketchup beliefs, writing, “It upsets me when restaurants think they are too good for ketchup. No one is too good for ketchup. Ketchup is too good for you.”

This love apparently doesn’t extend to spicy-flavored versions, according to a recent social media post. The “Shape of You” singer posted an image of a “Bombay” flavored ketchup jar with the caption, “No. No no no no no.”

Check out Sheeran’s post below.

No. No no no no no. A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on May 26, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT