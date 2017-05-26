Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Like Spicy Ketchup?

May 26, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

By Abby Hassler

Die-hard Ed Sheeran fans should know about the singer’s love for ketchup. From his Heinz Ketchup label tattoo to saying he would take a lifetime supply of the condiment if he was stranded on a desert island, he’s not kidding around.

Related: Camila Cabello’s Solo Album Features Ed Sheeran Co-Written Song

Back in 2013, he even took to Twitter to reveal his ketchup beliefs, writing, “It upsets me when restaurants think they are too good for ketchup. No one is too good for ketchup. Ketchup is too good for you.”

This love apparently doesn’t extend to spicy-flavored versions, according to a recent social media post. The “Shape of You” singer posted an image of a “Bombay” flavored ketchup jar with the caption, “No. No no no no no.”

Check out Sheeran’s post below.

No. No no no no no.

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Summer Songs Decade Drip Pan
Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan

Listen Live