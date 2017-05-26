‘Despacito’ Beat Works on Every Pop Song. Here’s Proof.

"Umberlla," "Opps! ...I Did It Again," and "Lean on Me" all work. May 26, 2017 1:24 PM
By Abby Hassler
Musicians Conor Maynard and Pixie Lott posted an interesting experiment with Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” which features Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

The two take turns singing hit songs from the past few decades to the “Despacito” beat. They cover songs in multiple genres, ranging from Rihanna’s “Umbrella” to Bill Withers “Lean on Me” to Britney Spears’ “Oops! … I Did It Again.”

Posting to the video on social media, Maynard wrote, “How many songs can you sing over the number 1 song in the world right now?! MUST WATCH!!!”

Watch the video and the original “Despacito” remix below.

