The Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh Says New Documentary Doesn’t Tell ‘Whole Story’

By Abby Hassler

The new Grateful Dead documentary, Long Strange Trip, has a limited theatrical release today and tomorrow before streaming on Amazon Prime June 2.

Though Amir Bar-Lev directed and Martin Scorsese produced the four-hour long film, the band’s bassist Phil Lesh told Rolling Stone “it’s only telling part of the story.”

“The Grateful Dead is sort of a phenomenon that you cannot encapsulate in any one medium or any one event or any one film or recording,” he says. “It’s great as far as it goes, but it’s not the whole story.”

Lesh has only seen parts of the doc, but mused that trying to tell the band’s story from the outside is like a “blind man feeling a leg and saying it’s a tree.”

“I think that the producers and directors had a certain vision and that they realized that just as well as they possibly could,” he remarked.