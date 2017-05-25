Nicole Scherzinger Addresses Black Eyed Peas Rumors

Rumors have swirled that the former Pussycat Doll would replace Fergie. May 25, 2017 3:16 PM
Filed Under: black eyed peas, Nicole Scherzinger

By Abby Hassler

Despite circulating rumors, Nicole Scherzinger will not replace Fergie in the Black Eyed Peas. During an interview on The Real, the former Pussycat Doll graciously set the record straight.

Related: Nicole Scherzinger Covers The Jackson 5

“It’s just a rumor,” she explained. “I’ve known the Black Eyed Peas for a long time. I’ve actually known Will for a really long time — he’s like a brother of mine. All the boys are like brothers to me.”

She won’t be the next Pea, but Scherzinger did reveal she was approached to join the band before Fergie in the early 2000s. She said no because she was already in a girl group, Eden’s Crush, which she was a part of until she joined the Pussycat Dolls in 2003.

“It’s OK, because I had a vision, and I was writing, and I wanted to do my own thing,” she emphasized. “It’s meant to be because I ended up in the dolls and Fergie was the perfect Pea — is the perfect Pea.”

Watch the clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan
5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan

Listen Live