Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to Fan that Died in Manchester Bombing

"Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily." May 25, 2017 9:02 AM
By Hayden Wright

In the aftermath of Monday’s tragic bombing at a Manchester Ariana Grande concert, Mariah Carey learned that one of the deceased victims was a dedicated fan who she once met. The superstar shared a photo of Martyn Hett on Instagram (wearing a t-shirt with the cover of her Rainbow album), and offered heartfelt condolences.

“Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett,” she wrote. “We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC.”

Hett was a PR executive and writer from Stockport, UK, reports NME. On Twitter, he once wrote, “My life peaked when I met Mariah Carey.”

See Carey’s tribute to her fan here:

