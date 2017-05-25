Luke Bryan Announces Annual Farm Tour

By Abby Hassler

Luke Bryan will hold his ninth annual Farm Tour this fall. The six-date tour begins Sept. 28 in Lincoln, Nebraska, and ends Oct. 7 in Centralia, Missouri. Bryan will also hit up areas of Kansas, Iowa, Indiana and Illinois.

Related: Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Luke Bryan May be in Trouble with FTC

On his Farm Tours, Bryan performs in rural communities around the country and awards 50 students from farming families with college scholarships. Jon Pardi is scheduled to appear at each show, while other guests and collaborators are yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale June 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Visit Bryan’s website for more tour details.

Bryan’s Farm Tour 2017 Tour dates:

9/28 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Benes Farm

9/29 – Baldwin City, Kan. @ Don-Ale Farms

9/30 – Boone, Iowa @ Ziel Farm

10/5 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Spangler Farms West

10/6 – Edinburg, Ill. @ Ayers Family Farm

10/7 – Centralia, Mo. @ Stowers Farm