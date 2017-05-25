Jay Z Exercise Secrets Revealed

By Abby Hassler

Jay Z and Beyoncé might be expecting twins, but this isn’t stopping the rap mogul from hitting up a few spin classes at SoulCycle.

SoulCycle senior instructor Angela Davis posted an image of herself with Jay Z, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul and the NBA star’s brother C.J. Paul after class today (May 25).

Davis included the caption from Francis of Assisi, which read, “‘True Progress Quietly and Persistently Moves Along Without Notice.'”

Billboard speculates the rapper could be getting ready to be a headliner at the 2017 Made in America and the Meadows festivals. Or maybe he’s just getting ready to be a dad of three?

