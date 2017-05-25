Carrie Underwood Celebrates 12-Year ‘American Idol’ Anniversary

The country music star posted an image of her Season Four win to mark the occasion. May 25, 2017 3:18 PM
By Abby Hassler

Today marks Carrie Underwood’s 12-year anniversary of winning Season Four of American Idol. The girl-next-door turned country music superstar has come far since the reality singing competition, snagging seven Grammys and countless accolades along the way.

To celebrate the occasion, Carrie posted a compiled photo of her finale win with the caption, “12 years later and I’m still not sure how it all happened to me! 12 years ago today, my dreams came true and life has been a dream ever since! I am beyond blessed and so thankful! #AmericanIdol #TBT”

American Idol returns on ABC next year.

