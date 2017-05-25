Cam Talks Relaxation in Greater Palm Springs

By Jackson Dodd

Country singer and California native Cam has been busy since the release of her Platinum-certified hit, “Burning House.”

Related: Cam Finds Inspiration in the Sunshine

Having recently played Stagecoach Country Music Festival, where she announced that she would be opening for country legend George Strait in Las Vegas, Cam talks about finding time to relax in Greater Palm Springs.

“If I’m on vacation, I love having a nice place to stay, a nice hotel,” Cam says. “La Quinta Resort & Club was insane. This morning, I got to sit at that deck and watch the sun on the mountain.”

Cam enjoys the varieties of fruits and vegetables available in California year-round.

“I love farmers markets,” Cam confesses, as she strolls along Old Town La Quinta’s Farmers Market. “California farmers markets are especially cool because we have so much produce and agriculture.”

It is no secret that Cam loves Greater Palm Springs. “There’s something about this area that seems to clear your mind and inspire your soul,” she adds.