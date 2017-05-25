Ariana Grande’s Manager Refuses to Live in Fear after Bombing

By Annie Reuter

Ariana Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, refuses to let the terrorist attack at the singer’s show in Manchester earlier this week sap the joy from his life. In a heartfelt post on Twitter late Wednesday night (May 24), Braun emphasized how we should not allow terrorists to cause us to live in fear.

Related: Ariana Grande Officially Suspends Dangerous Woman Tour Dates

“Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq,” he tweeted. “We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered…we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy each other’s company.”

Later, he shared that he plans to spend his days living fully and not allowing terrorism to take away his feelings of freedom and joy.

“I will honor those that r lost by living each day full,” he wrote. “Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor. The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We can’t allow it. Fear cannot rule the day.”

Following the attack at her show on Monday, which killed 22 and injured nearly 60 people, Grande has postponed seven of her upcoming dates from the Dangerous Woman Tour.

“We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence,” a statement read. “Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.”

In other news, Grande’s latest album Dangerous Woman has jumped to No. 1 on the iTunes chart in wake of the bombing.

Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy —

Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy eachother's company —

Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor —

Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

the wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day —

Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid. So... —

Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u..children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness —

Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

So if u think u scared us...if you think your cowardice act made us change how we live...sorry. All you did was make us appreciate every day —

Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on. Goodnight world. Tomorrow I live full. —

Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017

I will honor all of u by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon. —

Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) May 25, 2017