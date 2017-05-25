10 Hottest Summer Songs of the Decade

By Abby Hassler

Every summer needs a song of the summer.

Related: 10 Finalists for Song of the Summer 2017

This year, there are already some strong contenders, from Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” to Haim’s “Want You Back” to Future’s “Mask Off.”

In honor of the season’s approach, we look back at the iconic songs that have defined the summers of the past decade.

2007: “Umbrella” by Rihanna feat. Jay-Z

This song recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, as it was first released on Rihanna’s 2007 third studio album Good Girl Gone Bad. This incredibly catchy tune earned her and Jay Z a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, along with being nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It’s also listed in Rolling Stone’s The 500 Greatest Songs of All time at number 412.

2008: “I Kissed A Girl” by Katy Perry

Whether or not this song is actually about Miley Cyrus and her cherry chapstick, this is the song that propelled Perry’s career to instant stardom. Off her second studio album, One of the Boys, this single has sold over 4 millions of copies in the U.S. alone. The edgy lyrics and infectious beat made it an instant summer classic.

2009: “Use Somebody” by Kings Of Leon

While it came out at the very end of ’08, this is the song fans couldn’t turn on the radio without hearing this powerful tune at least once or twice throughout the next year. It won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal and Best Rock Song. You just can’t beat Caleb Followill’s wailing voice in that song.

2010: “Airplanes” by B.o.B feat. Hayley Williams

Who doesn’t love combining rapper B.o.B with Paramore’s Williams? The song hit number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and the collaboration led the two to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

2011: “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

You know a song is a hit if it’s still being played years later at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards during Minaj’s 9-minute performance this past Sunday (May 21). As a track from the deluxe version of her debut studio album, Pink Friday, this song made a name for Minaj in the rap and summer hits world.

2012: “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Still can’t get it out of your head? With nearly a billion listens on YouTube, no one can deny this song was an instant hit. The summer of ’12 was full of millions of fan driving around with their windows rolled down, blasting this single. It sold over 12 million copies in 2012, making it the best-selling single worldwide that year. It is still the fourth best-selling song of all time.

2013: “Get Lucky” by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams

Who could ask for a more iconic collaboration than between the French robot duo and Williams? The song won Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best pop Duo/Group Performance. As an ultimate summer dance anthem, this is one older tune you need to add to your summer playlist.

2014: “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX

It’s hard not to feel “fancy” when listen to Azalea’s biggest hit. The summer of 2014 was full of girl power hits, from Rihanna to Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga’s duet. This atmosphere lead to MTV praising the song, writing “Not since Fergie’s ‘Glamorous’ has there been such a spectacularly sass-filled ode to the glam life.”

2015: “Bad Blood” – Taylor Swift feat. Kendrick Lamar

The queen of pop and king of rap joined forces for this iconic 2015 remix anthem. Whether or not it’s about Swift’s ongoing Katy Perry feud, this song and its futuristic video took 2015 by storm. It won Best Music Video at the Grammy Awards.

2016: “Closer” by The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey “

With well over a billion views on YouTube, this fantastic summer anthem propelled the iconic duo and Halsey to international fame. It remained as a number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 consecutive weeks, and on the chart for 26 weeks overall. You would probably be lying to yourself if didn’t admit you didn’t listen to this single on repeat for weeks after it came out last summer.