Norah Jones Honors Chris Cornell with Performance of ‘Black Hole Sun’

By Robyn Collins

Norah Jones paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell, by performing Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” during a performance at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Tuesday (May 22). The concert was at the same venue Cornell played his final show.

Jones said, “Everybody needs a little love, right?” She appeared to address Cornell: “Thanks for giving us a lot of love. We love you.” Then, she performed a passionate, melancholy version of Soundgarden’s signature song.

Cornell committed suicide last week in a Detroit hotel room. He was 52. The singer’s wife and attorney believe the anti-anxiety drug Ativan may have contributed to his tragedy.

A funeral service will be held for Cornell on Friday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.