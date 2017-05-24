Kodak Black Appears on Jackboy’s ‘New Jack City’ Mixtape

By Hayden Wright

Kodak Black is currently serving 364 days in jail for a parole violation, but that hasn’t stopped him from guesting on Jackboy’s New Jack City mixtape—twice.

The rapper appears on “Lingo” and the title track “New Jack City” which may have been recorded during his brief bout with freedom last winter. While Black serves time for the parole violation, he also faces sexual assault charges in South Carolina.

On “Lingo,” the beleaguered rapper sounds carefree.

“I don’t rap it ‘less I mean it, I’m sleepin’ but im geekin’/ I’m outchea walking in my sleep/ I’m on phantom with the lean,” he raps.

Listen to Jackboy’s New Jack City in full here: