Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Does ‘Hot Dog Dance’ with Son

May 24, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: carrie underwood

By Abby Hassler

Carrie Underwood is proud of her hubby, Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher. In an adorable post early Wednesday morning (May 24), she shared a cute image of her husband dancing with their two-year-old son Isaiah.

Related: Carrie Underwood Crashes New Kids On The Block Nashville Performance

As a caption for the precious photo, the singer wrote, “Dear ladies, Make sure you marry someone who makes time to do the ‘hot dog dance’ with your kid right before leaving for work! So sweet! ❤️❤️❤️”

Check out the post below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan
5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan

Listen Live