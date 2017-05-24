Ariana Grande London Concerts Remain in Limbo

Fans are mixed on whether Grade should return the Europe or postpone the shows. May 24, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande

By Robyn Collins

It remains unknown whether Ariana Grande will perform her scheduled concerts on Thursday and Friday at the 02 in London, England, despite previous media reports that she had postponed her tour.

The singer has returned to her home in Florida after 22 people died and 50 were injured in an attack at her August 22 concert in Manchester, reports the BBC. But she may return for the concerts.

Related: Ariana Grande Reps Release Statement on Manchester Concert Bombing

In addition to the two London dates, Grande had other shows scheduled in Europe.

“As yet the tour is not officially postponed or cancelled,” the O2 said in a statement. “Difficult time. We understand and appreciate you are waiting for information as to whether the shows are going ahead on Thursday and Friday, we are still in contact with the tour promoters regarding a final decision. As yet the tour is not officially postponed or cancelled, despite media reports.”

“We promise that as soon as we have clear information we’ll let everyone know,” the statement continued. “Thank you again for bearing with us in what is a difficult time for all involved.”

Fan response has been mixed.

Another fan wrote: “Let’s hope the show goes ahead. It might be under a cloud but strength, defiance and not letting the terrorists get to us should win through.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan
5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan

Listen Live