Alt-J Debut New Single ‘Adeline’

By Abby Hassler

Alt-J have released their latest single, “Adeline” off their upcoming album Relaxer. The band’s third studio record will arrive June 2.

This track follows the group’s previously released singles, “In Cold Blood” and “3WW.” Alt-J also expanded their fall tour dates, which go on sale this Friday (May 26) 10 a.m. local time.

On tour, the band will sell exclusive merchandise items that will directly benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Check out “Adeline” and see the band’s full tour itinerary below.

7/27, 2017 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion

7/28, 2017 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hill Bank Pavillion

7/29, 2017 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music & Arts Festival

7/30, 2017 – Detroit, MI @ MoPOP Music Festival

8/1, 2017 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion

8/3, 2017 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

8/4, 2017 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

8/5, 2017 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/7, 2017 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

8/9, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

8/10, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

8/11-13, 2017 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

10/9, 2017 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/10, 2017 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/12, 2017 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/13, 2017 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/15, 2017 – Edmonton, AB Winspear Centre (SOLD OUT)

10/16, 2017 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspeare Centre

10/17, 2017 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building

10/18, 2017 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

10/20, 2017 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

10/21, 2017 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat at the Old National Centre

10/23, 2017 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/25, 2017 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/27, 2017 – Toronto, ONT @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

10/28, 2017 – Toronto, ONT @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)

10/29, 2017 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

11/3, 2017 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

11/4, 2017 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

11/6, 2017 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/7, 2017 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theater

11/8, 2017 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theater

11/10, 2017 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason

11/14, 2017 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion @ Music Factory

11/15, 2017 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

11/16, 2017 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

11/17, 2017 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn)