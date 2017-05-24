Alt-J Debut New Single ‘Adeline’

By Abby Hassler
Alt-J have released their latest single, “Adeline” off their upcoming album Relaxer. The band’s third studio record will arrive June 2.
This track follows the group’s previously released singles, “In Cold Blood” and “3WW.” Alt-J also expanded their fall tour dates, which go on sale this Friday (May 26) 10 a.m. local time.
On tour, the band will sell exclusive merchandise items that will directly benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Check out “Adeline” and see the band’s full tour itinerary below.
7/27, 2017 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion
7/28, 2017 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hill Bank Pavillion
7/29, 2017 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music & Arts Festival
7/30, 2017 – Detroit, MI @ MoPOP Music Festival
8/1, 2017 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion
8/3, 2017 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
8/4, 2017 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
8/5, 2017 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
8/7, 2017 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
8/9, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium (SOLD OUT)
8/10, 2017 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
8/11-13, 2017 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
10/9, 2017 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/10, 2017 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/12, 2017 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/13, 2017 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/15, 2017 – Edmonton, AB Winspear Centre (SOLD OUT)
10/16, 2017 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspeare Centre
10/17, 2017 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four Building
10/18, 2017 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
10/20, 2017 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
10/21, 2017 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat at the Old National Centre
10/23, 2017 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/25, 2017 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/27, 2017 – Toronto, ONT @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)
10/28, 2017 – Toronto, ONT @ Massey Hall (SOLD OUT)
10/29, 2017 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
11/3, 2017 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
11/4, 2017 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
11/6, 2017 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/7, 2017 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theater
11/8, 2017 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theater
11/10, 2017 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason
11/14, 2017 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion @ Music Factory
11/15, 2017 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)
11/16, 2017 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)
11/17, 2017 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn)