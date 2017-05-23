Nicki Minaj Says She Hasn’t Done the Nasty with Nas, Yet

By Abby Hassler

Nicki Minaj appeared on The Ellen Show today (May 23), where the two talked about the rapper’s daring boob-baring look at Paris Fashion Week and addressed a recent dating rumor.

“It’s a wonderful breast,” DeGeneres told Minaj. “Is that your favorite breast, the left one?” Minaj jokingly called herself an “an equal opportunity boob shower,” saying that she loves them both.

Ellen playfully switched the subject to dating rumors between her and Nas, asking, “Does Nas like both of them the same as well?”

Related: Nicki Minaj Helps Provide Clean Water to Village in India

Minaj’s eyes went wide and she hid her face and laughed in an attempt to dodge the question. “He’s so dope … He’s such a king,” Minaj responded. “He is the king of Queens, and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens … He’s a rap legend so let’s just say I have a lot of respect for him, and he’s kind of cute too.”

Ellen persevered, quizzing the “No Frauds” rapper about the photo she posted of the two of them and if they have had any “sleepovers” yet. “We have,” said Minaj.

“Let me clarify,” Nicki continued “we didn’t do the…” “Nasty?” Ellen suggested. “Yeah,” Minaj agrees.

“I’m just chilling right now, I’m celibate, I wanted to go a year without dating any man, I hate men,” she joked.

Minaj did say she “might make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope.”

Watch the clip below.